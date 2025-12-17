Full-Service Movers vs Moving Containers: Which Option Is Right for Your Move?

Every move starts the same way. One day you’re casually scrolling Zillow “just for fun,” and the next you’re surrounded by half-taped boxes wondering why you own three yoga mats and zero packing tape.

Once the decision to move is made, the next big one is how to move. You’ve probably heard of full-service movers: you hire them, they do everything. On the other end of the spectrum? Moving containers. Big metal boxes dropped in your driveway so you can do it all on your own time.

Both sound appealing for different reasons. But they’re not equal. And depending on your situation, one might actually make your life a lot easier.