Sansara Development Group Introduces a New Investment Concept on Bali’s Bukit
A new development company is entering Bali’s property landscape with a clear message for both international and local buyers: investing in the island can be straightforward, professionally managed, and supported by a long-term vision. Sansara Development Group, now launching its first large-scale project on the Bukit Peninsula, positions itself as a modern developer offering reliable, turnkey investment solutions in one of Bali’s most in-demand regions.
Recent momentum adds weight to this ambition. According to discussions highlighted in The Straits Times, Indonesia is exploring initiatives that could, over time, strengthen Bali’s position as a regional economic and financial hub. These plans reflect a broader shift. Bali is increasingly viewed not only as a tourist destination but also as a strategic location for business, investment, and high-quality residential development.
Against this backdrop, the Bukit Peninsula has gained strong momentum over recent years, transforming into a hotspot for premium living, hospitality, and lifestyle-focused communities. Its combination of spectacular landscapes, fast-improving infrastructure, and proximity to world-renowned beaches has turned the area into a favorite among investors seeking stable, lasting value. Sansara enters this context with a strategy centered on quality, clarity, and well-structured products designed for people who want a secure gateway into Bali real estate.
“Bali is entering a new stage of growth, and Bukit is at the centre of it. With Sansara Development Group, we aim to set a new standard for how communities on the peninsula should evolve – combining advanced construction, thoughtful design, and a transparent approach that respects both the investor and the land,” founder and managing partner Artem Gorbatov says.
Behind Sansara’s development philosophy stands a team with proven experience. While the company itself is newly established as a dedicated developer, its roots trace back to the ECOLIT brand, known internationally for its sustainable construction expertise. ECOLIT’s portfolio includes more than 1,000 completed projects across 15 countries over 17 years, and many of the early land studies, concepts, and partnerships in Bali originated from their work. Sansara expands on this foundation with a stronger focus on investment logic, project scale, and community planning.
What sets Sansara Development Group apart is its intention to simplify the investment experience. The company delivers not only residential units but full communities with a strong operational backbone. One of the key partners in this model is Zenith Hospitality Global, the management company behind a diverse portfolio of hospitality and residential assets in Indonesia. Their involvement means that Sansara’s properties are supported by professional operations from day one, facilitating a smoother process for investors who want a hands-off, income-generating asset.
Pandawa Residence is the company’s flagship project. Originally conceptualised under the ECOLIT brand, it was transitioned to Sansara Development Group to align with the company’s expanded strategy, full-cycle development capabilities, and dedicated focus on Bali’s investment market.
Located near Pandawa Beach, the residential complex includes 64 villas and 91 apartments, along with a wide range of lifestyle facilities designed to support both residents and short-term guests. Wellness amenities, coworking spaces, dining options, and cultural areas are planned to create an active, attractive neighborhood that can sustain strong occupancy and long-term desirability. For investors, this combination of location and infrastructure is intended to contribute to stable performance and a clear value proposition.
A distinctive feature of the project is its River Surf installation — a world-class artificial wave designed for year-round surfing regardless of season or weather conditions. The facility is planned to host a surfing championship in 2026, adding a unique sports and recreational dimension to the community.
As Bali continues to attract a global audience, Sansara Development Group aims to set a new standard for property investment on the island: technologically advanced, professionally managed, and thoughtfully designed. For investors looking for a straightforward entry point into one of Bali’s most promising regions, the company offers a model built around convenience, quality, and long-term potential.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.