Luxury Condo Maintenance 2026: Smart Upgrades & Pest-Proofing

Step one to a worry-free condo is thinking like a pest: where can I squeeze in, nest, or snack? In 2026, building codes help, but nothing beats proactive owners.

Airtight baseboards, silicone around HVAC line-sets, and door sweeps at service balconies block the usual suspects. If rodents break that perimeter, you need a swift, science-based plan. For the full play-by-play—including sanitation, bait-station mapping, and follow-up monitoring—bookmark this expert guide on how to get rid of rats. It serves as a discreet, comprehensive protocol to handle intrusions before they become public knowledge.

A 2025 study of 17 Miami towers found that units with annual gap-sealing programs saw 62 % fewer rodent complaints than neighboring buildings with ad-hoc treatments. Insurance premiums followed suit: one Brickell property trimmed $0.18 per square foot off its casualty rider after proving three pest-free years. Hygiene, it turns out, has a measurable ROI.