Common Reasons Expungement Requests Are Denied

Houston is one of the largest and busiest cities in Texas, with a massive court system that handles thousands of criminal cases every year. With so many cases moving through Harris County courts, clearing a criminal record here can be more complicated than people expect.

If you’ve ever tried to get your record erased in Houston, you know it’s not simple. Even with programs like Harris County’s Fresh Start and clean slate laws used across the U.S., many eligible petitions are still denied, usually not out of bias, but because specific rules weren’t met or common mistakes were made.

That’s where a Houston expungement attorney comes in, because doing this yourself? It’s easy to mess up.

These are some of the common reasons why expungement requests are tossed back out: