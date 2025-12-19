The Global Story of Karam Mokhtari: Shaping the Art and Rights of Modern Music

As his work gained visibility, he became increasingly sought after by Moroccan artists who were reshaping the country’s contemporary sound, such as VAN, Aminux and the group Fnaire, each artist honored with Morocco’s Royal Order of National Merit. Karam took their evolving sound and gave it the art direction and presentation it deserved to enter and compete on a continental stage, culminating in all three acts receiving AFRIMA nominations across four categories in 2018, the premier pan African music awards. His visuals strengthened their artistic identity and helped their releases resonate far beyond Morocco, reaching audiences across the African continent and into wider international markets.