When a Routine Interaction Becomes a Financial Event

Most business risks do not announce themselves. They arrive quietly, during ordinary moments. A customer slips near the entrance. A delivery contractor claims damage caused during a site visit. A marketing statement is interpreted as misleading. None of these situations begin as crises, yet each has the potential to escalate quickly.

This is where confusion often sets in. Business owners frequently believe that serious liability only arises from major failures or extreme negligence. In practice, liability claims more often stem from everyday interactions with customers, vendors, and the public.

Understanding commercial general liability coverage begins with recognizing this reality. The purpose of the policy is not to address rare disasters, but to respond to common scenarios that carry legal and financial consequences.

At its most basic level, this coverage exists to protect businesses from third-party claims that arise in the normal course of operations. It does not prevent claims from occurring. It ensures that when they do, the business is not left to absorb the full financial impact alone.