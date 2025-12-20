5 Ways to Elevate Your Space Without a Full Remodel

Often, the best way to take your living space to the next level is to rip everything out and start again from scratch. But home renovation can be extremely expensive and disruptive. You’ll need to identify the right contractors and pay them, and you’ll need to tolerate your home being filled with brick dust and noise for what might seem like (or actually be) months on end.

Fortunately, there are several ways to give a space an appreciable lift, without resorting to major changes. So, what are the most effective ones?