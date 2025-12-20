Laser Engraving Tumbler: Complete Guide for Beginners (2026)
Laser-engraved tumblers have exploded in popularity, whether for custom gifts, small business orders, or personal projects. The crisp, permanent finish you get on powder-coated cups makes them a favorite among makers entering the laser engraving world.
If you're just getting started, this complete 2026 beginner’s guide will walk you through everything you need for engraving your first tumbler.
Materials You’ll Need
Here’s everything to have on hand before you begin:
Powder-coated tumblers
Rotary attachment
CO₂ laser machine
LightBurn software
Calipers
Soft measuring tape
Painter’s tape or dry erase marker
Level
Magic Eraser or cleaning product
Step-by-Step Guide for Laser Engraving a Tumbler
Follow the instructions below to successfully create a laser engraving on a tumbler.
Step 1: Choose Your Tumblers
Start by selecting the tumblers you want to engrave. Note the differences in size, material, and style. Decide whether you want to do a full wrap around the tumbler or just a partial design.
Step 2: Mark the Front
For tumblers with twist lids, it is important to identify the front where the main design will be placed. Use a dry erase marker or a pencil to mark the front, as these marks wash off easily.
Step 3: Measure Your Tumblers
Measure your tumbler accurately to ensure the design fits perfectly. Use calipers to measure the diameter, a fabric measuring tape to measure the circumference, and measure the height from the top to the bottom line of the tumbler (excluding any curved base). It’s a good idea to save these measurements for each tumbler style so you don’t have to repeat this step for future projects.
Step 4: Set Up Your Rotary Attachment
Install your tumbler in the rotary attachment. The recommended setup is the Thunder Laser Nova 35 engraver with a RotoBoss Talon rotary. Place the tumbler securely in the rotary and lock it in place. Use the laser pointer to ensure the rotary is aligned straight on the laser bed, and check that the tumbler is level using the bubble level. Adjust with the rotary knobs if necessary.
Step 5: Adjust Your Laser Head
Select a suitable laser head, such as a 4-inch head, for taller tumblers or those with handles. Remove the center barrel to create more clearance if needed.
Step 6: Configure LightBurn for Rotary Engraving
Open LightBurn and go to Laser Tools → Rotary Setup. Select the chuck style of your rotary and enable the rotary. Set the steps per rotation according to your rotary and laser model, such as 8200 steps for the Thunder Nova 35. Enter the measured object diameter and click OK.
Step 7: Prepare Your Design
Import your design into LightBurn as an SVG, PNG, or other supported format. Group all elements together to prevent accidental movement.
Adjust the design size to match the tumbler measurements, setting the width equal to the tumbler circumference and the height equal to the tumbler height. Rotate the design so it matches the tumbler’s orientation, and position the origin at the starting point for engraving.
Step 8: Set Engraving Parameters
Set the engraving parameters for powder-coated tumblers. For example, use a speed of 400, power at 40%, and lines per inch (LPI) at 423. Ensure the fill mode is selected for your design, and use low air assist to achieve a cleaner finish. Click OK to save the settings.
Step 9: Frame and Preview
Use the Frame function in LightBurn to preview the engraving area and check the alignment. Make sure the engraving does not extend past any curved edges of the tumbler, and adjust the origin if needed.
Step 10: Start Engraving
Send the job to the Thunder Nova 35 laser and monitor the process carefully. Ensure the rotary spins smoothly and that the design stays properly aligned throughout the engraving.
Step 11: Clean the Tumbler
After engraving, clean the tumbler to restore shine. Use a product like LA Awesome or a magic eraser to gently wipe off residue. Spray lightly and wipe to reveal a crisp, shiny design. Repeat on all sides if the design wraps around the tumbler.
Step 12: Inspect the Final Product
Inspect the tumbler to ensure the design is seamless, aligned, and shiny. Touch up any areas if needed, and enjoy your finished tumbler.
Conclusion
Laser engraving tumblers is a rewarding and creative process that allows you to personalize products for gifts, small businesses, or personal use. By following the proper steps, you can achieve professional, high-quality results every time. With practice and attention to detail, you’ll be able to create beautifully engraved tumblers that are both precise and durable.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.