Building a Financial Safety Net Before You Close on Your First Home

Buying a home for the first time is a major financial milestone. For many, it’s one of the largest purchases they’ll ever make.

Between the down payment, closing costs, and moving expenses, it’s easy to focus on what you need to buy the home itself. However, it’s just as important to consider what happens after moving in.

Unexpected costs can arise quickly once you become a homeowner. That’s why building a financial safety net before closing is essential. Having a cash buffer for emergencies, maintenance, and unplanned expenses can help you stay secure and enjoy your new home with confidence.