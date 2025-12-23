Early Warning Signs Your Pool Needs Resurfacing

Swimming pools are built for comfort, relaxation, and long-term enjoyment, but the surface of a pool takes constant wear from water chemistry, sunlight, and everyday use. Over time, even well-maintained pools begin to show visible and physical signs of deterioration. Catching these issues early can help prevent leaks, protect the pool structure, and keep the water looking clear and inviting.

If you are unsure whether your pool is simply showing cosmetic wear or moving into a stage where a renovation is needed, a professional assessment can bring clarity. Many homeowners work with trusted providers like Sublime Pools & Spa to evaluate the pool finish and recommend the most practical next step based on the condition of the surface.