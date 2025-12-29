GOODSTONE vs Vrai for Radiant Cut Engagement Rings: Who Wins?

Before getting into the brand comparison, it helps to understand why radiant cuts have become a go-to choice for modern couples. The shape looks similar to an emerald cut with that elongated rectangular silhouette, but the edges are clipped rather than squared off. The real difference is in how the diamond handles light.

Radiant cuts feature 70 facets. That high facet count maximizes light reflection, giving the stone a brightness and sparkle that rivals round cut diamonds. You get the clean, geometric look of an emerald with the fire and brilliance of a round. For couples who want something distinctive without straying too far from classic appeal, radiant cuts hit that balance.

Another practical benefit: radiant cut diamonds tend to look larger for their carat weight compared to some other shapes. The way the weight distributes across the stone and the way light plays through those 70 facets creates a visual presence that punches above its weight class. The faceting also helps mask certain color and clarity imperfections, so you can sometimes go with slightly lower grades without a noticeable difference to the eye.