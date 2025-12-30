1. Is a WJS Home Cloud Sofa Good for Daily Use?

Yes, primarily because of the washable covers. However, you must manage your expectations: the deep "sink" that feels great for a 2-hour movie can lack support for working on a laptop. If you sit for long periods, you may find your hips dipping below your knees, which can cause strain without extra throw pillows for support.

2. Why do cloud sofas look "messy" or wrinkled in photos?

This is a characteristic of down feathers, not a defect. Feathers compress and stick together when you sit on them. If you do not fluff the cushions weekly to re-introduce air, the material mats down and looks flat. If you want a sofa that looks "showroom perfect" 24/7 without effort, a cloud sofa is likely not for you.

3. Are WJS Home Cloud Sofas Easier to Maintain Than RH?

In some ways, yes, because the smaller modular cushions are easier to strip for washing. However, the fluffing requirement is identical. Also, note that while the linen covers are washable, they will wrinkle after a machine cycle. You may need to invest in a handheld steamer to get that crisp look back after laundry day.

4. Will WJS Home sofa fit in a small apartment?

Yes. The modular boxes will fit through the door, but the assembled sofa is massive. With a depth of ~40 inches, it is significantly deeper than a standard couch. Before ordering, measure your room width and ensure you have at least 30 inches of walking space in front of the sofa so it doesn’t block traffic paths.

5. How Long Do WJS Home Cloud Sofas Usually Last?

With proper care, the frame should last 7–10 years. The cushions typically remain plush for 5–7 years, though this depends entirely on your fluffing routine. Neglecting to fluff the cushions will cause them to lose shape much faster than expected.

6. Is "Cloud Dancer" really the 2026 Color of the Year?

Yes. Pantone selected "Cloud Dancer" (11-4201) as the 2026 Color of the Year. This validates the white/off-white aesthetic as a stable trend for the next 18–24 months, meaning you'll easily find matching decor for your WJS Home sofa through 2027.

7. Are WJS Home Cloud Sofas Pet Friendly?

Yes. The removable, washable covers allow you to clean up accidents easily. Just remember that while the fabric cleans up well, the soft feather fill can absorb odors more than stiff foam, so regular airing out is recommended for pet owners.