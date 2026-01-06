How Long Does a Heat Pump Take to Heat a 10,000-Gallon Pool?

Heating a swimming pool almost feels like waiting for the water to boil, particularly when anticipation for a swim sets in. One of the first questions you would ponder over, whether you have a 10,000 gallon pool heat pump, is how much time will it really take to heat my pool?

The quicker response: anywhere from 24 to 72 hours, depending on climatic conditions. However, let us detail the long answer and do it with a simple, fun, and practical example so that you know precisely what to expect.