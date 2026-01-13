Luxury Watches Deserve Luxury Care; Inside the World of After-Sales Service

Now and again, your radio will need re-tuning. Your clothes dryer may also need to be unclogged. Sometimes, your kitchen sink needs unblocking and, almost certainly, your vehicle needs regular servicing to keep it in good working order. Why, then, does a luxury watch owner not expect to have to service or clean their watch regularly?

It’s a common misunderstanding amongst watch enthusiasts. A collector will purchase an expensive watch and, despite most other expensive things in his life costing him money to upkeep, he’ll be under the illusion that he shouldn’t have to spend another penny on it. Ever.

But watch collecting runs much deeper than that. Whether you’re an experienced watch collector or new to the hobby, you will need to invest some time and money into caring for your timepiece properly, especially if you want that investment to hold its value for generations to come (and actually keep good time).

It’s not all bad. In fact, those who acknowledge that a timepiece needs to be cared for properly will agree that it’s all part of the watch-collecting experience. And while a mechanical timepiece doesn’t need to be serviced as much as your car, it certainly deserves the same level of care.

Picture your treasured Omega or trusty Rolex working its way onto your grandson’s wrist in 30 years' time. It’s a slice of history - a practical and wearable symbol of sentiment – a token of your own personal milestones, and a tangible financial asset that you’ve always wanted to pass down the family line. But the second hand travels across the dial in a hesitant, jerky motion rather than a graceful sweep. No longer is your watch the treasured heirloom you intended it to be, nor is it a perfectly tuned piece of horological mastery. It is now a symptom of neglect – a dusty, disused, malfunctioning problem that nobody wants to be burdened with.

The reality is that the longer you leave a problem, the bigger that problem becomes. As insignificant as that glass-fogging problem seems now, or its tendency to lose time by each passing hour, the value of this moment (and the future of your timepiece) hinges entirely on your initiative and how you act on this problem. Do you spend money getting it fixed now? Or do you sit on it for a while?

No matter which way to look at it, the initial cost of your watch is just the beginning chapter of your ownership with that special timepiece. Whether it is destined to appreciate over time or you intend it to be a family heirloom for sentimental purposes, its worth is irrevocably tied to two things: the after-sales service that a retailer or seller provides after an initial purchase, and your own personal care of the watch.

Luxury watches are miniature instruments that have been machined or hand-assembled by masters of their art. They comprise tiny, microscopic components that all work in perfect harmony together, so long as the watch is in good condition. One malfunctioning component or broken element in this intricate chain, and the very essence of its engineering, its precision, its longevity, and its provenance can be systematically undermined. This argument alone serves to underscore the importance of a factory-authorised service centre and the implications of a watch’s overall performance and value should you choose to bypass this integral process.

This article outlines the reasons why after-sales watch servicing is not merely a convenience, but a critical part of luxury watch ownership, and the problems that can arise if a collector chooses to skip this process.