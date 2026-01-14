BNW Developments Unveils the First Ever Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Ras Al Khaimah

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Ras Al Khaimah introduces an exclusive collection of 377 apartments including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions. The project was envisioned from the creative direction of Mrs. Angela Krieger and the interior design by Architect Mr. Carlos Rossi. Each home reflects Tonino Lamborghini’s bold aesthetic and Italian craftsmanship, thoughtfully adapted for RAK's cosmopolitan living.

With a carefully curated approach to design and investment, this project marks a new chapter for Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate scenario. For more information, please click here.