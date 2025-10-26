Expedition Motor Company Unveils First-Ever Long Wheelbase Cabrio G-Wagen
A New Chapter for a Classic Icon
Expedition Motor Company (EMC), renowned for its meticulous restorations of classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens, has unveiled its latest creation: the first-ever Long Wheelbase (LWB) Cabrio G-Wagen. Announced from Frenchtown, New Jersey on October 19, 2025, the new model reimagines the brand’s beloved short wheelbase 250GD Wolf with more space, power, and refinement while staying true to the utilitarian DNA that made the original a cult favorite.
Building on nearly a decade of craftsmanship perfecting the SWB 250GD Wolf, EMC has extended its expertise to a larger platform designed for adventure and comfort alike. The result is a vehicle that retains the rugged charm and timeless styling of EMC’s classic Wolfs while expanding seating capacity to accommodate up to eight passengers.
Performance Meets Authenticity
The Long Wheelbase Cabrio G-Wagen stays faithful to the spirit of the original military-inspired design but introduces a suite of modern upgrades. The first completed build includes newly designed bucket seats, running board side steps, and 18-inch Mercedes Ashtaroth wheels that enhance both presence and performance.
Under the hood, the model features the Mercedes OM606a turbodiesel engine, delivering 275 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque through an inline six-cylinder configuration. The result is a blend of traditional diesel reliability with contemporary drivability. For those seeking an even more potent experience, EMC also offers its 430-horsepower LS3 V8 package as a custom option.
“This is a milestone moment for Expedition Motor Company. For almost nine years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to perfecting the restoration of the SWB 250GD Wolf. The introduction of the Long Wheelbase Cabrio allows us to bring that same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail to a larger platform. Now, customers can enjoy everything they already know and love about the EMC Wolf—its authenticity, unique character, and timeless design—while comfortably accommodating more passengers.”
Alex Levin, Founder of EMC
Craftsmanship Elevated
Each EMC restoration is a testament to precision and heritage, handcrafted to capture the essence of the original G-Wagen while updating it for modern performance. The Long Wheelbase Cabrio extends this philosophy, offering increased versatility without compromising the mechanical integrity or iconic design language of the Wolf.
The expanded frame allows for enhanced passenger comfort, while the interior design continues EMC’s tradition of bespoke detailing, blending practicality with understated luxury. From the raw authenticity of its diesel growl to the tactile quality of its finishes, every element is built to honor Mercedes-Benz’s legacy of engineering excellence.
Continuing a Legacy
With the debut of the LWB Cabrio, Expedition Motor Company reaffirms its position as a leader in vintage G-Wagen restorations. This expansion not only underscores EMC’s commitment to craftsmanship but also opens a new chapter for enthusiasts seeking the rare combination of utility, performance, and prestige in a classic off-roader.
This latest evolution of the G-Wagen captures the spirit of adventure that has defined the model for generations, refined through EMC’s lens of artistry, authenticity, and engineering mastery.
