What Are Branded Residences and Why Miami Leads

Branded residences can be high-rise condos or developments. But they can also be private clubs or apartments, or even standalone units. What sets these living quarters apart from other real estate options is their connections to reputable, luxury brands. For instance, a branded residence associated with the Four Seasons or St. Regis, both high-end hotels, would provide top amenities to accompany refined living quarters. In some cases, branded residences are co-located with five-star hotels, meaning they occupy the same property. But it’s not just hotels getting in on the branded residence game. Well-known lifestyle brands or luxury automakers, like Porsche, and high-end fashion brands, including LVMH, have also pursued branded residence partnerships.

With top-tier names connected to living spaces, you can expect to see services that promote a high-end lifestyle. Many branded residences give residents access to valet parking and security. It’s not uncommon to see luxurious spas with massage services, hot tubs, and saunas. Further, residents can use comprehensive fitness facilities and restaurants in some branded residences. In Miami, where fashion, outdoor activities, and cultural offerings permeate the landscape, branded residences have taken off as a stylish way to enjoy this coastal city.