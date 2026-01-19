Navigating China’s New All-In-One Arrival Card

For decades, the final approach into a Chinese airport like Beijing Capital or Shanghai Pudong was accompanied by a familiar ritual: the cabin crew would walk the aisles, handing out a small, often yellow, paper arrival card. This was followed by a frantic search for a working pen, a tedious act of filling out tiny boxes on a tray table, and the lingering worry that you’d made a mistake. That long-standing tradition has officially come to an end.

Effective November 20, 2025, the People's Republic of China has fully digitized its entry process, rolling out a mandatory, all-in-one digital arrival card. This move consolidates the previous paper-based immigration card, customs declaration, and health declaration into a single, streamlined online submission. The result is a QR code that is now the essential first key to unlocking the country for international visitors.

While the new system is designed to enhance efficiency and security, its launch has introduced a significant new step that unprepared travelers, especially those accustomed to the old ways, must master. For US citizens who may already be navigating the complexities of a visa, understanding this new requirement is non-negotiable for a smooth entry.