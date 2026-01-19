Why Dubai Is Becoming the Preferred Second-Home Destination for Global Elites

Dubai’s property market reached historic levels in 2025, reflecting sustained demand from both local and international buyers. According to official data released by the Dubai Land Department, total real estate transactions reached AED 917 billion during the year. This represents a 20 percent year-on-year increase in transaction value and volume compared to 2024. Approximately 270,000 property transactions were registered, the highest annual figure ever recorded in the emirate.

Investor participation expanded significantly. The number of new investors reached 129,400, highlighting the depth of demand entering the market. Residents accounted for roughly 23 percent of total transactions, while non-resident investors represented around 14 percent. This balance shows that Dubai is no longer dependent on local demand alone and has matured into a truly international property destination.

Real estate investments alone reached AED 680 billion in value, reflecting a 29 percent increase compared to the previous year. These figures demonstrate growing confidence in Dubai’s long-term property fundamentals and reinforce its appeal as a secure location for second-home investment.