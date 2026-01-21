Navigating Winter Travel: How Nexus Auto Transport Simplifies Car Shipping for Your Seasonal Moves

If you are relocating across the country for the first time, there are several steps to ensure a successful cross-country car shipping experience.

First, make sure that you thoroughly wash and vacuum out your car. This helps make the inspection process easier, so you can easily spot any new scratches or damage when it is delivered. It's important to take multiple detailed pictures of your car from different angles. Include close-up photos of existing damage.

These pictures can provide you with a reference, just in case. Clear out all of your personal belongings from your car. Most companies advise against leaving any items behind, as they may shift during transit and may not be covered by insurance.

Make sure your car is in good working condition before it's picked up. Check all of your fluid levels and make sure your battery is fully charged. This can help you prevent any issues during loading (and unloading). Also, if your car has an alarm system, disable it. This will help avoid any unnecessary disturbances as it is being transported.

By preparing and taking these steps ahead of time, you can make sure your car is ready for shipping while reducing the chances of any complications along the way.