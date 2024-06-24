The Ultimate Guide to Shipping Your Luxury Car: How to Safely Transport Your Exotic Vehicle

Open Transport

This method is commonly used because it is inexpensive since cars are shipped on an open carrier. As much as it is relatively safe, however, it exposes it to weather conditions and road dirt among others. Open trucks normally hold several vehicles simultaneously thus cheaper compared with their enclosed counterparts. Nevertheless, those who own luxurious automobiles should think twice before using them during rains or snowstorms due to related risks that may occur especially in case of dust entering the costly vehicle through an open truck’s window. Still, many people prefer open transportation mainly because it offers low-cost means that are available to almost all drivers of private automobiles.

Enclosed Transport

Enclosed transport remains the favorite option for high-end sports cars as well as classic ones. This mode implies carrying a vehicle inside a trailer that is fully enclosed which guarantees protection from road debris, climatic conditions, and any other related cases. Enclosed trailers may have additional security measures as well as climate control to ensure the vehicle’s high-quality condition during transportation. Nonetheless, this method is more expensive but it preserves the initial state of your car upon arrival. This option is necessary for luxury, rare, or vintage automobiles that belong to individuals who value safety and security above all else.