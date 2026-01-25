Are AI Avatars the New Face of Luxury Brands?

There’s a moment coming - if it hasn’t already happened to you - when you’ll pause on a fashion video or digital campaign and think, Who is that? The lighting is perfect. The voice is smooth. The presence is magnetic. And yet something feels just slightly… unreal.

That feeling isn’t a glitch. It’s the new frontier of luxury.

Digital faces - AI-generated humans that speak, move, and perform like real people, are quietly stepping into a space once owned by models, muses, and celebrity ambassadors. They aren’t loud about it. They don’t need to be. In luxury, the biggest shifts never announce themselves.