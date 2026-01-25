Dmitry Volkov Expands Investment Reach Through a 22-Fund Portfolio

Oaktree Capital supplies expertise in distressed assets and complex capital structures, serving as a hedge when high-growth valuations compress.

Khosla Ventures concentrates on frontier tech, from advanced AI to sustainable energy. Its willingness to finance technical risk provides the portfolio with asymmetric upside potential.

Black River Ventures operates at a smaller, more specialized level, often in sectors where strategic alignment counts more than press coverage. This targeted approach uncovers niche wins that large funds may overlook.

Mangrove Capital Partners has a record of proving that European tech firms can reach world markets. Its early conviction in marketplace and consumer plays adds depth to the region’s exposure.

TPG covers profit through lifting or reorganizing the value of the companies in which the fund invests through a platform that spans many sectors. The firm helps companies prepare for public listings or strategic exits, giving the Fund of Funds optional liquidity events.

500 Global runs accelerator programs worldwide, offering volume and geographic spread. Its batches include founders outside typical networks, broadening social impact and portfolio diversity.

Jerusalem Venture Partners channels Israel’s strong engineering base, especially in cybersecurity and semiconductors, areas increasingly linked to online safety.

Blockchain Capital focuses on digital-asset infrastructure. Early bets on core protocols give the portfolio a measured stake in the expanding blockchain economy.

Seven Seven Six centers on creator economy tools and consumer software. Its proprietary Cerebro platform tracks portfolio metrics, aligning with SDVentures’ data-driven philosophy.

Headline blends their roots with U.S. networks. The firm employs a data engine known as EVA to spot early traction across borders, matching the global scope of the Fund of Funds.

Bling Capital provides hands-on, operator-led support in the seed phase. This intensive help can boost product-market fit before larger rounds.

Lakestar backs growth-stage European leaders and guides them into public markets, adding late-cycle resilience.

DN Capital focuses on early SaaS, fintech, and marketplace ideas in Europe and North America, complementing larger vehicles that invest later.

NEA brings scale across stages and sectors, offering co-investment options and follow-on capacity during expansion years.

DCM manages cross-Pacific exposure, useful for seeing consumer shifts in both Asia and the United States.

These sixteen names illustrate the balance within the twenty-two-fund roster. Each plays a different role and contributes distinct insights, while the remaining six funds fill similar but non-overlapping sectors, completing a full spectrum of risk and return.