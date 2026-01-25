Evidence You'll Need to Prove the At-Fault Driver's Intoxication

Proving that the other driver was intoxicated is a critical part of building a strong claim after a drunk driving crash. In many cases, compensation depends on clear, well-documented proof that alcohol or drugs impaired the at-fault driver. This is where a DUI accident lawyer becomes essential, helping gather and present the right evidence to support your case.

After a serious collision, especially a DUI accident, evidence can disappear quickly if it’s not preserved. Understanding what proof matters and how it’s used can make a real difference in the outcome of your claim.