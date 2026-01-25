Evidence You'll Need to Prove the At-Fault Driver's Intoxication
Proving that the other driver was intoxicated is a critical part of building a strong claim after a drunk driving crash. In many cases, compensation depends on clear, well-documented proof that alcohol or drugs impaired the at-fault driver. This is where a DUI accident lawyer becomes essential, helping gather and present the right evidence to support your case.

After a serious collision, especially a DUI accident, evidence can disappear quickly if it’s not preserved. Understanding what proof matters and how it’s used can make a real difference in the outcome of your claim.

Police Reports and Officer Observations

One of the strongest pieces of evidence comes from the responding police officers. Their observations often set the tone for the entire case.

Police reports may include notes about:

  • Slurred speech or bloodshot eyes

  • The smell of alcohol or drugs

  • Unsteady movement or confusion

  • Open containers found in the vehicle

An accident lawyer carefully reviews these reports and may use them as foundational evidence of intoxication.

Breathalyzer and Blood Test Results

Chemical testing plays a major role in proving impairment. Breathalyzer and blood test results provide measurable proof of alcohol or drug levels.

These tests can show:

If procedures weren’t followed correctly, a lawyer can also address challenges raised by the defense.

Field Sobriety Test Performance

Field sobriety tests are often conducted at the scene. While not perfect, they help establish impairment when combined with other evidence.

Common tests include:

  • Walk-and-turn test

  • One-leg stand

  • Horizontal gaze nystagmus (eye movement test)

A lawyer understands how these results are interpreted and whether they were administered properly.

Dashcam, Bodycam, and Surveillance Footage

Video evidence can be incredibly persuasive. Footage often captures behavior that words alone cannot fully explain.

Potential video sources include:

  • Police dashcams and bodycams

  • Traffic cameras near the crash site

  • Security cameras from nearby businesses or homes

This footage may show erratic driving, delayed reactions, or impaired behavior after the crash.

Eyewitness Statements

Witnesses provide valuable third-party accounts of what happened before and after the collision. Their statements can reinforce claims of intoxication.

Witnesses may describe:

  • Swerving or speeding before impact

  • The driver appeared disoriented

  • Admissions of drinking or drug use

An experienced attorney knows how to collect and preserve these statements before memories fade.

Medical Records and Toxicology Reports

Medical records can reveal substances in the driver’s system if they were treated after the crash. Hospitals often run toxicology screens as part of emergency care.

These records may show:

  • Alcohol levels detected during treatment

  • Drugs that impair reaction time or judgment

  • Timing that links intoxication to the collision

Properly obtained medical evidence can significantly strengthen your claim.

Prior DUI History or Arrest Records

In some cases, a driver’s prior DUI history may be relevant, especially if it establishes a pattern of behavior. While not always admissible, it can influence negotiations.

A DUI accident lawyer evaluates whether:

  • Prior convictions are legally usable

  • Past behavior supports reckless disregard

  • The history impacts liability or damages

This step requires careful legal handling to avoid procedural issues.

How a DUI Accident Lawyer Pulls It All Together

Collecting evidence is only half the battle. Presenting it effectively is what truly matters.

A DUI accident lawyer helps by:

  • Identifying all available sources of proof

  • Preserving time-sensitive evidence

  • Working with experts to interpret test results

  • Building a clear, compelling narrative

Their role ensures nothing important is overlooked.

Key Takeaways

  • Police reports and officer observations often form the foundation.

  • Chemical tests provide objective proof of impairment.

  • Video footage and witnesses add powerful context.

  • Medical and toxicology records can confirm substance use.

  • A DUI accident lawyer connects the evidence into a strong case.

If intoxication caused your injuries, having the right evidence and the right legal guidance can make all the difference.

