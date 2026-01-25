Evidence You'll Need to Prove the At-Fault Driver's Intoxication
Proving that the other driver was intoxicated is a critical part of building a strong claim after a drunk driving crash. In many cases, compensation depends on clear, well-documented proof that alcohol or drugs impaired the at-fault driver. This is where a DUI accident lawyer becomes essential, helping gather and present the right evidence to support your case.
After a serious collision, especially a DUI accident, evidence can disappear quickly if it’s not preserved. Understanding what proof matters and how it’s used can make a real difference in the outcome of your claim.
Police Reports and Officer Observations
One of the strongest pieces of evidence comes from the responding police officers. Their observations often set the tone for the entire case.
Police reports may include notes about:
Slurred speech or bloodshot eyes
The smell of alcohol or drugs
Unsteady movement or confusion
Open containers found in the vehicle
An accident lawyer carefully reviews these reports and may use them as foundational evidence of intoxication.
Breathalyzer and Blood Test Results
Chemical testing plays a major role in proving impairment. Breathalyzer and blood test results provide measurable proof of alcohol or drug levels.
These tests can show:
Blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above legal limits
Presence of illegal or prescription drugs
Time-stamped results tied closely to the crash
If procedures weren’t followed correctly, a lawyer can also address challenges raised by the defense.
Field Sobriety Test Performance
Field sobriety tests are often conducted at the scene. While not perfect, they help establish impairment when combined with other evidence.
Common tests include:
Walk-and-turn test
One-leg stand
Horizontal gaze nystagmus (eye movement test)
A lawyer understands how these results are interpreted and whether they were administered properly.
Dashcam, Bodycam, and Surveillance Footage
Video evidence can be incredibly persuasive. Footage often captures behavior that words alone cannot fully explain.
Potential video sources include:
Police dashcams and bodycams
Traffic cameras near the crash site
Security cameras from nearby businesses or homes
This footage may show erratic driving, delayed reactions, or impaired behavior after the crash.
Eyewitness Statements
Witnesses provide valuable third-party accounts of what happened before and after the collision. Their statements can reinforce claims of intoxication.
Witnesses may describe:
Swerving or speeding before impact
The driver appeared disoriented
Admissions of drinking or drug use
An experienced attorney knows how to collect and preserve these statements before memories fade.
Medical Records and Toxicology Reports
Medical records can reveal substances in the driver’s system if they were treated after the crash. Hospitals often run toxicology screens as part of emergency care.
These records may show:
Alcohol levels detected during treatment
Drugs that impair reaction time or judgment
Timing that links intoxication to the collision
Properly obtained medical evidence can significantly strengthen your claim.
Prior DUI History or Arrest Records
In some cases, a driver’s prior DUI history may be relevant, especially if it establishes a pattern of behavior. While not always admissible, it can influence negotiations.
A DUI accident lawyer evaluates whether:
Prior convictions are legally usable
Past behavior supports reckless disregard
The history impacts liability or damages
This step requires careful legal handling to avoid procedural issues.
How a DUI Accident Lawyer Pulls It All Together
Collecting evidence is only half the battle. Presenting it effectively is what truly matters.
A DUI accident lawyer helps by:
Identifying all available sources of proof
Preserving time-sensitive evidence
Working with experts to interpret test results
Building a clear, compelling narrative
Their role ensures nothing important is overlooked.
Key Takeaways
Police reports and officer observations often form the foundation.
Chemical tests provide objective proof of impairment.
Video footage and witnesses add powerful context.
Medical and toxicology records can confirm substance use.
A DUI accident lawyer connects the evidence into a strong case.
If intoxication caused your injuries, having the right evidence and the right legal guidance can make all the difference.
