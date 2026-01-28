5 places to find luxury interior design inspiration

The New Year is now in full swing, with 2026’s biggest trends already emerging.

Fibre has overtaken protein to become the new buzzword in wellness, while the Golden Globes has kicked off this year’s award ceremony season with a nod to just some of the fashions we can look forward to this year.

Meanwhile interior design is evolving, and for those who love luxury, the search for fresh inspiration never stops.

If you’re looking to keep abreast of interior trends, or are simply looking to refresh your home, these are just 5 places to find inspiration.