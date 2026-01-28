5 places to find luxury interior design inspiration
The New Year is now in full swing, with 2026’s biggest trends already emerging.
Fibre has overtaken protein to become the new buzzword in wellness, while the Golden Globes has kicked off this year’s award ceremony season with a nod to just some of the fashions we can look forward to this year.
Meanwhile interior design is evolving, and for those who love luxury, the search for fresh inspiration never stops.
If you’re looking to keep abreast of interior trends, or are simply looking to refresh your home, these are just 5 places to find inspiration.
1. Vintage sellers
As trends evolve, vintage never really goes out of style.
Old pieces are just waiting to receive a new lease of life, and can add character to the contemporary with classic style.
Vintage Home Show are curators of vintage furniture hosting regular events in Leeds, London and Manchester. Their showcases are a great place to find unique signature pieces to complete a look or find the perfect centrepiece for any room.
2. Visit show homes
Developers will often present show homes for viewing. These are fully furnished and decorated properties designed to demonstrate what a new build could look like and give viewers an idea of their potential future home.
While you may not be in the market to buy, these homes are dressed by expert interior designers to use space creatively and showcase the property in the best light, making it a great place to garner fresh inspiration.
3. Social media
Social media is a constant source of inspiration, and often starts trends of its own.
Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest are the platforms that most naturally lend themselves to aesthetic inspo, while YouTube has some fantastic content whether you’re looking to Do It Yourself, or simply want to learn more about how colours, patterns and textures can work together.
Dedicated interior design accounts can teach you the best hacks to make the most of a space, storage tips for subtly if space is a a premium,
4. Estate agency sites
Ever found yourself gazing longingly at properties in places you’ll never live?
Sprawling country homes overlooking remote scenery or sleek city centre properties with skylines for days?
Plenty of people enjoy looking at property recreationally, but actually estate agents’ websites can be a great source of inspiration. While you might be admiring spaces too small for family life, or falling in love with homes just too remote for your lifestyle, you can
While not an estate agent, Raffle House have a selection of luxurious winnable properties that could inspire your own space. The homes on offer tend to be bright and airy, with beautiful countryside settings that nurture natural light with a nod to rustic (yet contemporary)
5. TV shows
Property and interior design shows have always been around in some form, but seem to be more popular than ever.
And who better to look to for the latest trends than the experts? Queer Eye has been one of the biggest pop culture sensations of the last five years, while Selling Sunset’s resident home stylist Amanza Smith is in high demand from Hollywood’s elite alongside her appearance on the show.
These are just five places we look to to find fresh ideas for home interiors.
Where do you find inspiration for your home? Let us know in the comments below.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.