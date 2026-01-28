David Weisselberger: Redefining Legal Specialization Through Expungement

In an industry built around general practice, David Weisselberger chose to build something radically different. While most criminal defense attorneys treat expungement as a side service—an occasional filing at the end of a case—Weisselberger designed an entire business around it. That decision did more than create a niche; it redefined what expungement could actually accomplish.

“Most lawyers think expungement ends when the judge signs the order, but that’s only the beginning of where the real problems start,” Weisselberger says.

As the founder of Erase The Case, Weisselberger set out to solve a problem that the legal system itself had never fully addressed: criminal records that technically qualify for expungement, yet continue to surface across background check databases, data brokers, and mugshot websites long after a court order is issued. For Weisselberger, clearing a record on paper was never enough.