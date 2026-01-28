David Weisselberger: Redefining Legal Specialization Through Expungement
In an industry built around general practice, David Weisselberger chose to build something radically different. While most criminal defense attorneys treat expungement as a side service—an occasional filing at the end of a case—Weisselberger designed an entire business around it. That decision did more than create a niche; it redefined what expungement could actually accomplish.
“Most lawyers think expungement ends when the judge signs the order, but that’s only the beginning of where the real problems start,” Weisselberger says.
As the founder of Erase The Case, Weisselberger set out to solve a problem that the legal system itself had never fully addressed: criminal records that technically qualify for expungement, yet continue to surface across background check databases, data brokers, and mugshot websites long after a court order is issued. For Weisselberger, clearing a record on paper was never enough.
Identifying the Limits of Traditional Legal Practice
Before launching Erase The Case, Weisselberger observed a pattern common across criminal defense law. Attorneys would file expungement petitions competently, secure court approval, and consider the matter resolved. From a legal standpoint, the job was done.
In practice, it wasn’t.
“Clients would come back months later and say, ‘I’m still failing background checks,’” he recalls. “That’s when it became clear to me that the legal system and the data ecosystem were completely out of sync.”
Clients continued to fail background checks. Old arrest data resurfaced in employment screenings. Mugshot sites refused to remove content. Private background check companies recycled outdated information scraped years earlier. The legal remedy existed, but its real-world effect was incomplete.
“This wasn’t a legal failure,” Weisselberger explains. “It was an operational failure.”
Building a New Category: Complete Criminal Footprint Removal
Erase The Case was built around a concept that no other firm in Florida had fully operationalized: complete criminal footprint removal. Rather than treating expungement as a single court filing, Weisselberger designed a multi-stage system that addresses every layer where a criminal record can exist.
That includes the courts, state agencies, private background check companies, data brokers, and online publishers. It also includes the back-and-forth compliance work most lawyers never touch—persistent follow-ups, takedown requests, and, when necessary, legal mechanisms to force deindexing from search engines.
“We don’t measure success by whether the paperwork was filed correctly,” he says. “We measure it by whether the record actually disappears in the real world.”
This level of comprehensiveness is precisely what separates Erase The Case from traditional criminal defense practices. While others stop at the courthouse, Weisselberger’s firm continues until the record is functionally invisible across the entire screening landscape.
Why Specialization Was Non-Negotiable
Weisselberger understood early on that no generalist firm could execute this model successfully. Criminal defense lawyers juggle arraignments, trials, plea negotiations, and client emergencies. Expungement becomes an afterthought.
Erase The Case removed that conflict entirely by doing one thing exclusively. No defense work. No litigation. No competing priorities.
That singular focus allowed the firm to refine repeatable processes, compress timelines, and deliver results no traditional firm could match. Over time, specialization became not just a differentiator but a moat.
“We’re not competing with criminal defense lawyers,” Weisselberger says plainly. “We’re doing something they were never built to do.”
Speed, Certainty, and Trust
One of the most visible outcomes of this model is speed. Where expungement often takes close to a year through conventional channels, Weisselberger’s firm routinely completes cases far faster. But speed, in this context, is a byproduct—not the goal.
The real advantage is certainty.
Clients come to Erase The Case because they want finality. Not a legal opinion. Not a partial solution. They want to know that when a background check runs, nothing appears. That level of confidence requires more than legal knowledge; it requires operational control.
“When someone calls us, they’re usually at a turning point,” he says. “Time isn’t abstract for them. It’s their future.”
With a success rate that far exceeds industry norms, Weisselberger’s firm has turned trust into a measurable asset.
Beyond Law: A Workforce and Economic Lens
Weisselberger views expungement as more than a legal remedy. Criminal records quietly restrict workforce participation, suppress wages, and distort hiring markets. When outdated records remain searchable, the cost isn’t only personal—it’s economic.
By eliminating those records completely, Erase The Case doesn’t just help individuals move forward. It restores efficiency to hiring systems and unlocks talent that would otherwise remain excluded.
“A judge can order a record expunged,” Weisselberger says, “but judges don’t control background check companies. They don’t control mugshot sites. Someone has to bridge that gap.”
This broader perspective has shaped Weisselberger’s leadership style. His firm operates less like a traditional law practice and more like a systems company—one designed to remove friction at scale.
Redefining What “Expungement” Means
In Florida, many attorneys offer expungement. But offering it and mastering it are very different things.
What Weisselberger has built is not simply a faster or more polished version of the same service. It is a fundamentally different outcome: a record that does not resurface, reappear, or linger in digital shadows.
By committing fully to expungement—and refusing to dilute that mission—Weisselberger has redefined legal specialization itself. He has shown that depth can outperform breadth, and that solving the entire problem is often more valuable than addressing just the visible one.
Looking Ahead
As background checks become more automated and data more persistent, Weisselberger believes partial solutions will become obsolete. The future belongs to businesses that understand systems end-to-end.
Erase The Case was built for that future.
In redefining legal specialization through expungement, David Weisselberger has done more than build a firm. He has set a new standard—one that traditional criminal defense models were never designed to meet.
