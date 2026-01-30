Five tips for the ideal proposal

Timing can make all the difference with a proposal. Don’t worry about sticking to certain holidays or grand celebrations if it doesn’t feel right for you. Focus on the elements that make your relationship unique.

For some couples, proposing during a quiet winter weekend feels perfect, while others might love the energy of a stunning spring or summer sunset. Think about a time when both of you will feel relaxed, so you can fully enjoy the moment.

If your partner loves spontaneity, a casual Sunday picnic might be just as special as a grand evening. Listen to your gut, and let it guide you.