The 10 Best Countries to Live in 2026
Finding the perfect accommodation abroad is a crucial factor when considering relocation. As we approach 2026, several countries stand out for their exceptional living conditions, affordable housing options, and welcoming environments for expatriates.
Indonesia: Tropical Living with Affordable
Indonesia continues to attract people who dream of a tropical lifestyle without the high price tag. From stylish villas in Bali to modern apartments in Jakarta and charming homes in cultural cities like Yogyakarta, there’s no shortage of accommodation options to suit different lifestyles and budgets.
It’s especially popular among digital nomads, entrepreneurs, and retirees who value freedom, warmth, and a slower pace of life. The friendly locals, year-round sunshine, and laid-back atmosphere make everyday living feel more relaxed compared to many Western countries.
In Bali, days often revolve around the ocean, with surfing, snorkeling, and coral reef diving as part of the routine. For those who prefer a quieter island vibe, places offering comfortable Lembongan accommodation are ideal, combining peaceful surroundings with easy access to the sea. Diving enthusiasts can also explore Bali’s underwater world through Legend Diving’s dive center, where manta rays, vibrant reefs, and unique marine life around Nusa Lembongan create unforgettable experiences.
New Zealand: Natural Beauty with Modern
New Zealand continues to attract expatriates with its breathtaking landscapes and high quality of life. The country offers diverse accommodation options, ranging from contemporary urban apartments in Auckland and Wellington to peaceful countryside homes in regions like Queenstown and Wanaka. New Zealand particularly appeals to nature enthusiasts and families seeking a balanced lifestyle. The country’s stable economy, excellent healthcare system, and world‑class education make it an attractive destination for long‑term relocation.
Portugal: Affordable European
Portugal has emerged as a favorite for expatriates seeking affordable European living. The country offers exceptional value in accommodation compared to other Western European nations, with charming options in historic city centers and coastal regions. Portugal's Golden Visa program makes it particularly attractive for non-EU citizens looking to secure European residency through property investment.
Canada: Spacious Accommodation with Natural Surroundings
Canada continues to rank highly for expatriates seeking spacious accommodation and natural beauty. The country offers diverse housing options, from urban condominiums in Toronto and Vancouver to suburban family homes and rural properties across its vast landscape. Canada particularly suits families and professionals seeking stable employment opportunities alongside outdoor lifestyle options.
Japan: Efficient Urban Space
Japan offers unique accommodation experiences that blend traditional elements with cutting‑edge technology and space efficiency. Urban housing in Tokyo, Osaka, and other major cities maximizes limited space through innovative design solutions. Japan appeals to technology enthusiasts and those fascinated by Japanese culture. The country provides exceptional public transportation, making car‑free living practical even in suburban areas.
Spain: Mediterranean Lifestyle and Diverse
Spain continues to attract expatriates with its enviable climate and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. The country offers diverse accommodation options, from historic apartments in Barcelona and Madrid to coastal properties along the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca. Spain particularly appeals to retirees and remote workers seeking quality‑of‑life improvements.
Germany: Quality Stays with Strong Tenant Protections
Germany stands out for its high‑quality housing standards and strong legal protections for tenants. The country offers well‑constructed accommodation options in both historic buildings and modern developments across its diverse cities and towns. Germany particularly appeals to professionals seeking career opportunities in a stable economy. The country’s excellent public transportation infrastructure makes car‑free living practical in most urban areas.
Costa Rica: Sustainable Accommodation in Natural Paradise
Costa Rica continues to attract expatriates seeking sustainable living in natural surroundings. The country offers diverse accommodation options, from eco‑friendly homes in mountain regions to beachfront properties along both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. Costa Rica particularly appeals to environmentally conscious individuals and retirees seeking tranquility. The country’s stable democracy, absence of a standing army, and commitment to environmental protection create a peaceful atmosphere.
Singapore: Premium Urban Vibe
Singapore offers some of the world’s most efficient urban living environments with exceptional infrastructure and amenities. The city‑state provides various accommodation options, from luxury condominiums to government‑subsidized HDB flats in well‑planned neighborhoods. Singapore particularly suits career‑focused professionals and families prioritizing safety and education. The city‑state offers world‑class international schools, exceptional public transportation, and virtually non‑existent crime rates.
Australia: Spacious Areas with Outdoor Living
Australia continues to attract expatriates with its exceptional quality of life and spacious accommodation options. The country offers diverse housing, from waterfront apartments in Sydney and Melbourne to sprawling family homes in suburban areas and rural properties. Australia particularly appeals to families and outdoor enthusiasts seeking work‑life balance. The country’s strong economy, excellent healthcare, and education systems provide a solid foundation for expatriates.
Key Considerations When Relocating
Balancing Key Factors
Selecting the right country for relocation involves balancing accommodation quality, cost, and lifestyle factors. Each destination on this list offers unique advantages, from Portugal’s affordable European living to Singapore’s efficient urban environment and Indonesia’s tropical retreats.
Matching Priorities to Destinations
Whether you prioritize spacious living in Australia, sustainable options in Costa Rica, or efficient urban apartments in Japan, the perfect accommodation awaits in these top countries for 2026. By researching thoroughly and understanding your personal priorities, you can find a new home that truly enhances your quality of life abroad.
Finding Your Ideal Accommodation
