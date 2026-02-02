Acute sinusitis lasts less than four weeks and often occurs after a cold or upper respiratory infection. Transient cures center on alleviating agitation and contamination references. Mild pain relievers, saline rinses, and over-the-counter decongestants can provide temporary relief. In some cases, if a bacterial infection is suspected, a health care provider may prescribe antibiotics.

One can recover better by letting the body rest and drinking plenty of water. Additional soothing measures include steam inhalation and warm compresses. When used as directed, these methods rarely have side effects, and your sinuses might regain their full health within days. None of these patients involved needed much in the way of follow-up, as most of the acute cases respond quite well to these interventions.