How Much to Paint a House in 2026? A Homeowner’s Cost Guide for Professional Painting and Construction Projects

Painting a house is one of the most effective ways to refresh its appearance, protect surfaces, and maintain long-term value. It is also one of the first questions homeowners ask when planning maintenance or upgrades: how much to paint a house?

In 2026, house painting costs vary widely based on the size of the home, whether the work is interior or exterior, surface condition, and the level of professional expertise involved. This guide breaks down realistic pricing, explains what drives those costs, and helps homeowners plan a painting project with clarity and confidence.