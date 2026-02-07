Massachusetts Bed Bug Rules for Rentals: What Landlords Must Do and What Tenants Should Document

Dealing with bed bugs in Massachusetts rentals? There are some pretty clear rules you’ll need to follow. Landlords have to inspect quickly and get a licensed company involved if you report an infestation, while tenants should hang onto every scrap of documentation, complaints, inspections, treatments, you name it. The state’s sanitary and housing codes treat bed bugs as a health hazard, so moving fast really matters for everyone involved.

This rundown covers what landlords are required to do, what tenants should keep track of, and when it’s time to think about getting authorities or the courts involved. If you’re dealing with bites, ruined stuff, or even medical bills, it might be worth talking to a lawyer who knows about bed bug cases—sometimes there’s a shot at compensation.