Sustainable Gardening: How to Grow Your Own Food at Home

There's something quite special about growing your own food, isn't there? In a world where we're all trying to be a bit more sustainable, starting a garden is one of those things that actually makes a difference. You'll reduce your carbon footprint, sure, but there's also this brilliant sense of satisfaction that comes from eating something you've grown yourself. Plus, you know exactly what's gone into it - no mystery chemicals or dubious pesticides.

The lovely thing is, you don't need acres of land to get started. A balcony will do just fine, or even a sunny windowsill if that's all you've got.