Japan’s Iconic Touring Rally Turns Ordinary Roads Into an Unforgettable Adventure
There are motorcycle journeys, and then there’s Japan’s Sunrise–Sunset Touring Rally, a one-day, full-throttle celebration of riding, discovery, and the simple joy of being on two wheels. As dawn breaks, riders line up not for a race, but for an experience that unfolds mile by mile until the sun finally dips below the horizon.
SSTR is one of the largest motorcycle touring rallies in Japan, created by adventurist Shinji Kazama. In 2026, the event is scheduled to take place 23-31 MAY. Over 10,000 riders from across the country are expected to take part on the adventure that begins on the Pacific Coast at sunrise and continues as riders navigate independently across Japan, aiming to reach Chirihama by sunset. It’s a race not based on speed but rather camaraderie, personal challenge and a celebration of Japan’s iconic landscapes. While international participation is possible, the event is currently operated primarily in Japanese, and official information and on-site support are limited in languages other than Japanese.
What makes Chirihama the finish line is what makes it extraordinary. Located in Ishikawa Prefecture, Chirihama Nagisa Driveway is the only beach in Japan where vehicles are legally allowed to drive directly along the shoreline. Stretching for nearly five miles beside the Sea of Japan, the destination delivers a cinematic sense of arrival—tires on sand, waves at eye level, and an uninterrupted horizon glowing gold at sunset. This rare natural setting transforms the rally’s end point into a moment that feels both epic and elemental, anchoring the entire journey in Ishikawa’s dramatic coastal beauty.
One of SSTR’s defining appeals is that there is no fixed route. Riders design their own journey according to their experience, stamina, and sense of adventure. From winding backroads to panoramic overlooks, the rally is designed to remind participants why they fell in love with riding in the first place.
After concerns following the 2024 Noto earthquake, the rally was held successfully thereafter as a symbol of recovery and revitalization and 2026 is expected to draw more visitors and spectators alongside the riders than ever before.
Whether riding a vintage motorcycle, modern touring bike, or a daily ride, SSTR welcomes all motorcyclists who share a passion for exploration and connection. As the final miles roll by and the sky turns gold, riders arrive not just at a destination, but at the perfect ending to an unforgettable celebration of Japan.
For more information, visit sstr.jp
