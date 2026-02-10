How Condo Boards Fund Mandatory Repairs Without Tanking Property Values

Boards usually have three tools: reserves, a special assessment, and borrowing. The best plan is often a blend because each tool breaks in predictable ways.

Use reserves for what you can cover without gutting the account below near-term needs. Use a special assessment when the per-unit amount is truly payable on the schedule required. And consider borrowing when the alternative is an assessment so large, or so sudden, that it triggers delinquencies and collection costs.

Here’s a practical example: a $900,000 concrete repair in a 75-unit building is $12,000 per unit. If due in 60 days, that’s not just unpopular—it’s uncollectible for some owners. Spreading payments can protect cash flow and keep the repair moving while you enforce collection rules. Send a one-page owner brief with the timeline, payment choices, and a plain-English explanation of why delay risks financing, insurance, and resale now and later. When you discuss financing, frame it as one option among several and show the monthly impact clearly. For boards comparing condo loan options, prioritize predictable payments, reasonable prepayment terms, and a structure that matches your assessment billing cycle.