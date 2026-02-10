How Condo Boards Fund Mandatory Repairs Without Tanking Property Values
Mandatory repairs rarely arrive politely. They show up as a failed inspection, a safety notice, or a contractor pointing at the same failing component every walk-through. The board’s job isn’t just to find the money. It’s to fund the work in a way that keeps the project financeable, owners paying, and future buyers confident.
Start with the value-risk math, not the headline cost
Owners fixate on the total price tag. Boards should translate that number into two comparisons: the per-unit impact due now (special assessment) and the per-unit impact spread over time (a payment plan). Put them side by side so owners can judge affordability, not emotion.
Then name the real value risk. If critical repairs linger, lenders can view the whole project as higher risk, shrinking the pool of qualified buyers. Fannie Mae’s condo eligibility guidance ties project ineligibility to unresolved critical repairs, even when a special assessment exists. That’s why “we’ll get to it later” can quietly become a resale problem.
Pick a funding mix that’s collectible, not just cheapest
Boards usually have three tools: reserves, a special assessment, and borrowing. The best plan is often a blend because each tool breaks in predictable ways.
Use reserves for what you can cover without gutting the account below near-term needs. Use a special assessment when the per-unit amount is truly payable on the schedule required. And consider borrowing when the alternative is an assessment so large, or so sudden, that it triggers delinquencies and collection costs.
Here’s a practical example: a $900,000 concrete repair in a 75-unit building is $12,000 per unit. If due in 60 days, that’s not just unpopular—it’s uncollectible for some owners. Spreading payments can protect cash flow and keep the repair moving while you enforce collection rules. Send a one-page owner brief with the timeline, payment choices, and a plain-English explanation of why delay risks financing, insurance, and resale now and later. When you discuss financing, frame it as one option among several and show the monthly impact clearly. For boards comparing condo loan options, prioritize predictable payments, reasonable prepayment terms, and a structure that matches your assessment billing cycle.
Protect marketability with documentation and steady reserves
Funding the repair is only half the story. The other half is proving the association is managing risk with discipline.
Document decisions like you expect a buyer’s lender to read them: scope, timeline, contractor selection, and the collection plan for repayment. Also, keep reserve contributions steady when possible. Underwriters look for replacement reserve funding because it signals the building won’t lurch from crisis to crisis. Freddie Mac’s project guidance notes that budgets should provide funding for replacement reserves, often benchmarked at 10% of the budget.
Conclusion
Complete the repair fast and fund it in a way owners can realistically pay, and you’ll protect property values by keeping the building—and its financing—stable.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.