How Freelancers Can Prove Income for Renting an Apartment

One of the most straightforward ways for freelancers to demonstrate income is through bank statements. These statements show deposits over a period of time, helping landlords see a consistent flow of funds. Ideally, you should provide statements from the past three to six months. Highlight recurring payments from clients to make it clear that your income is stable.

When submitting bank statements, consider summarizing the income in a clear and organized manner. For instance, you can create a spreadsheet that tracks monthly income, categorizes it by client, and calculates totals. This not only makes your application more professional but also makes it easier for landlords to understand your earning patterns.