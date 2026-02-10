How Much Does It Cost to Put Gutters on a House
If your home does not have gutters, or the existing ones are old or damaged, you may be wondering how much it costs to put gutters on a house.
This is a common question for homeowners, especially before selling a home or dealing with water problems.
The short answer is that gutter installation costs depend on your home size, the type of gutters you choose, and how complex the roof is.
Below is a clear breakdown of what you can expect to pay and what affects the final price.
Average Cost to Install Gutters on a House
In 2026, the average cost to install gutters on a house in the U.S. is between $1,200 and $2,500.
Most homeowners fall somewhere in this range for a standard home with seamless aluminum gutters. Smaller homes may cost less, while large or multi-story homes can cost more.
Gutters are usually priced per linear foot, including materials and labor.
Average cost: $5 to $15 per linear foot
Typical home (150–200 linear feet): $1,200–$2,500
If you are asking how much to put gutters on a house, this range covers most situations.
Cost by Gutter Material
The type of gutter you choose plays a big role in pricing.
Vinyl Gutters
Vinyl is the cheapest option.
Cost: $4 to $8 per linear foot
Best for mild climates
Shorter lifespan
Can crack or warp over time
Vinyl gutters are not ideal for areas with heavy rain or snow.
Aluminum Gutters
Aluminum is the most common choice.
Cost: $6 to $12 per linear foot
Lightweight and durable
Rust-resistant
Good balance of cost and lifespan
Most homeowners choose seamless aluminum gutters.
Steel Gutters
Steel gutters are stronger but heavier.
Cost: $9 to $15 per linear foot
Can handle heavy water flow
May rust over time if not maintained
Steel is often used in areas with severe weather.
Copper Gutters
Copper is a high-end option.
Cost: $20 to $40+ per linear foot
Can last 50 years or more
Very expensive
Higher maintenance costs
Copper gutters are mostly chosen for appearance and long-term durability.
Seamless vs Sectional Gutters
Gutters come in two main styles.
Seamless Gutters
Custom cut on-site
Fewer joints
Less likely to leak
Higher upfront cost
Seamless gutters usually cost 10% to 30% more than sectional gutters but last longer.
Sectional Gutters
Pre-cut sections
Lower upfront cost
More seams
Higher risk of leaks
Sectional gutters are more common on older homes.
What Can Increase the Cost?
Several factors can raise the total cost to put gutters on a house.
Home Height
One-story homes cost less
Two- and three-story homes cost more due to ladder work and safety risks
Roof Complexity
Homes with many corners, angles, or roof levels take longer to work on and cost more.
Old Gutter Removal
If existing gutters need to be removed, expect an extra $100 to $300 added to the bill.
Downspouts
Downspouts are often priced separately.
Cost: $50 to $100 per downspout
Most homes need multiple downspouts for proper drainage.
Gutter Guards
Gutter guards are optional but can increase the total cost.
Cost: $6 to $12 per linear foot
Reduce debris buildup
Lower long-term cleaning costs
They do not eliminate maintenance, but can help.
Example Gutter Installation Costs
Here are rough examples based on home size:
Small one-story home: $800–$1,400
Average two-story home: $1,500–$3,000
Large or custom home: $3,000–$6,000+
Actual pricing depends on location and contractor rates.
Is Installing Gutters Worth the Cost?
For most homes, yes. Properly installed gutters help prevent:
Foundation damage
Roof leaks
Siding and fascia rot
Basement water problems
Repairing these issues usually costs far more than installing gutters.
Maintenance
Some homeowners choose to clean their gutters themselves, especially on one-story homes with light debris.
While this can save money, safety should always come first. Using a stable ladder, wearing gloves, and avoiding wet or windy conditions can reduce the risk of injury.
Final Thoughts
So, how much does it cost to put gutters on a house in 2026?
Most homeowners can expect to pay between $1,200 and $2,500, with aluminum seamless gutters being the most common and cost-effective choice.
