How did Romans heat their floors?

The idea of heated floors might sound firmly rooted in modern luxury homes, but it actually traces back to ancient Rome — and to one of the most ingenious engineering solutions of antiquity.

Roman builders developed a system known as the hypocaust, designed to heat floors and sometimes walls by sending warm air from a furnace underneath raised flooring. Instead of merely heating air in a room, this approach radiated heat directly through the structure itself, making spaces like bathhouses, palaces, and wealthy residences consistently warm and comfortable.

Today, luxurious residences and hospitality spaces take that ancient idea further with technology like a heated tile floor system, marrying radiant warmth with modern ease of installation and precise control.