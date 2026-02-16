Finding Your Perfect Hair Extension: Sew-In Weft vs. Genius Tape Weft

Sew-In Weft remains one of the most established techniques in professional hair styling. While traditional installation relied on full braiding, today many stylists create a row of micro-beads along the scalp as a secure base. The weft is then carefully sewn onto these beads, preserving the structural strength and durability that make Sew-In Weft a trusted choice, while also reducing tension on natural hair and allowing for greater flexibility and movement.