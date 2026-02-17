The Ultimate Luxury Road Trip Through Victoria Australia
Melbourne consistently ranks as one of the world's most liveable cities. With its laneway coffee culture, thrumming arts scene, and endless sporting calendar, it is easy to get stuck in the gravity of the CBD. But for the true luxury traveller—and increasingly, the savvy property hunter—the real magic of Victoria lies just an hour or two past the city limits.
Since 2020, there has been a palpable shift in how we explore our own backyard. The "weekend away" has morphed into something more significant. We aren’t just looking for a nice Pinot Noir anymore; we are scouting. We are testing the waters of a different pace of life.
Whether you are planning a two-week indulgence or quietly browsing real estate windows in country towns, a road trip through regional Victoria offers a diversity of landscapes that few other places on earth can match. From the rugged cliffs of the Surf Coast to the alpine crispness of the High Country, here is why you need to hit the road.
The Allure of the "Tree Change"
There is a distinct romance to the Victorian countryside. Unlike the vast, arid outback of the north, Victoria is lush, compact, and incredibly varied. You can wake up to the sound of crashing waves and fall asleep to the crackle of a fireplace in a misty fern gully on the same day.
The allure isn't just scenic; it’s lifestyle-driven. The rise of remote work has turned "The Tree Change" from a retirement dream into a mid-career reality for many professionals. The regions have responded in kind, with boutique hotels, hatted restaurants, and luxury wellness retreats popping up in towns that were once sleepy pit-stops.
Destination 1: Daylesford and the Macedon Ranges
If your idea of a road trip involves mineral water and thread-counts rather than camping gear, Daylesford is your spiritual home. Known as the spa capital of Australia, this region feels like a slice of Europe dropped into the Australian bush.
The Vibe:
Unapologetically indulgent. Think crisp mornings, manicured gardens, and art galleries housed in converted convents.
Why Visit:
The Lake House remains the undisputed matriarch of regional dining, offering a culinary experience that rivals anything in Melbourne or Sydney. But don't overlook the Macedon Ranges nearby. Hanging Rock offers dramatic geology, while the town of Kyneton has transformed into a design hub, with Piper Street boasting some of the best antique sourcing and modern dining in the state.
Why You Might Stay:
It is only 90 minutes from the CBD, making it the perfect "commuter country" for those who only need to be in the office one or two days a week.
Destination 2: The Surf Coast and Geelong
Heading south-west, the landscape changes dramatically. The Great Ocean Road is world-famous for a reason, but the luxury traveller knows to stop before the Twelve Apostles.
The Vibe:
Salt air, modern architecture, and a laid-back sophistication. This isn't just surf bum territory anymore; it’s architectural marvels perched on cliffs.
The "Move" Angle:
Geelong has quietly shed its industrial past to become a thriving waterfront city—a legitimate "second CBD" by the sea. Nearby Torquay and Barwon Heads offer that quintessential coastal village feel, but with the amenities of a major city nearby.
Turning the Holiday into a Home
It is a common story: you book an Airbnb for a long weekend in the Otways or the Yarra Valley, fall in love with the silence and the space, and suddenly you are looking at property listings on your phone over breakfast.
However, the reality of moving from an inner-city terrace or apartment to a regional property can be complex. Regional driveways can be steep, access can be tricky, and the distance adds a layer of logistics that a standard move doesn't have.
If you do decide to trade the concrete jungle for the rolling hills, the logistics of the move are crucial. We recommend consulting with specialized regional removalists in Victoria who understand the difference between a CBD high-rise move and a regional relocation. Using a team that knows the local roads—whether it’s the winding Black Spur or the coastal highways—ensures your sea change starts with excitement, not stress.
Destination 3: Gippsland and the East
For those who want true disconnection, you head East. Gippsland is vast, wild, and incredibly beautiful.
The Vibe:
Untamed nature. This is for the traveller who wants to hike Wilsons Promontory ("The Prom") by day and retreat to a secluded eco-cabin by night.
Why Visit:
The sheer scale of the landscape here is humbling. The Gippsland Lakes offer a boating paradise, while the hinterland provides rich dairy country that produces some of Australia’s best cheese and beef. It is further away from the city, which filters out the casual day-trippers and leaves a sense of genuine serenity.
The Culinary Map: Eating Your Way Through the State
No Victorian road trip is complete without acknowledging the wine. The state is a patchwork of microclimates, meaning you can drive two hours and switch from world-class Pinot Noir to Italian varietals.
The Yarra Valley: The classic choice for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. It’s polished, professional, and stunningly beautiful.
The King Valley: Further north, this region has been shaped by Italian immigrants. It is the home of Australian Prosecco and offers a rustic, family-oriented hospitality that feels incredibly authentic.
The Bellarine: A stone's throw from Geelong, producing exceptional cool-climate wines with views across the bay to Melbourne.
Practical Tips for Regional Travel
The Weather: The cliché is true—Victoria does four seasons in one day. Even in summer, the High Country and coastal evenings can get chilly. Pack layers.
The Drive: Avoid driving at dawn and dusk if possible. Our wildlife (kangaroos and wombats) are most active then, and they have zero road sense.
Timing: If you can, travel mid-week. The difference in traffic and reservation availability between a Tuesday and a Saturday is night and day.
Victoria is a state of compact diversity. You don't need to drive for days to see a complete change in scenery; you just need to drive for an hour.
Whether you are chasing the surf, the snow, or just a really good sourdough bakery in a town of 500 people, the open road is waiting. And who knows? That weekend escape might just turn into the place you call home.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.