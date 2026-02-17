The Ultimate Luxury Road Trip Through Victoria Australia

Melbourne consistently ranks as one of the world's most liveable cities. With its laneway coffee culture, thrumming arts scene, and endless sporting calendar, it is easy to get stuck in the gravity of the CBD. But for the true luxury traveller—and increasingly, the savvy property hunter—the real magic of Victoria lies just an hour or two past the city limits.

Since 2020, there has been a palpable shift in how we explore our own backyard. The "weekend away" has morphed into something more significant. We aren’t just looking for a nice Pinot Noir anymore; we are scouting. We are testing the waters of a different pace of life.

Whether you are planning a two-week indulgence or quietly browsing real estate windows in country towns, a road trip through regional Victoria offers a diversity of landscapes that few other places on earth can match. From the rugged cliffs of the Surf Coast to the alpine crispness of the High Country, here is why you need to hit the road.