What are Cost Segregation Services? A Clear, Practical Guide for Real Estate Owners

If you own income-producing real estate, you’ve probably heard people talk about “accelerating depreciation” or “finding hidden deductions” inside a building’s purchase price. That’s the core idea behind cost segregation, and it’s why this strategy keeps showing up in tax planning conversations for investors, developers, and business owners.

So, what are cost segregation services in plain English? It’s a specialized tax service that breaks a property’s cost into smaller components so you can depreciate certain parts faster than the building itself. Done correctly, it can improve near-term cash flow by shifting depreciation deductions into earlier years.

This guide explains the concept, who it’s for, how it works, what a real cost segregation report includes, common myths, and what you should evaluate before hiring a provider.