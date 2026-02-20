What should you consider when running an Airbnb business?
When running an Airbnb business, you need to think carefully about demand, location, daily management and how you will grow over time.
Success comes from choosing the right properties, pricing them correctly and delivering a good guest experience while protecting your profit.
Short-term letting can earn more than long-term renting, but it also brings higher costs and more work. In the UK, short-term rental listings have grown by over 30% since 2019, showing strong interest but also rising competition. A clear plan helps you turn an Airbnb into a sustainable business rather than a risky side project.
How can you find the best Airbnb opportunities and demand?
Demand is the starting point for any Airbnb decision. Strong locations usually include city centres, tourist destinations, business hubs and areas near hospitals or universities. You should look at year-round demand, not just peak seasons.
Cities like London, Manchester and Edinburgh benefit from both leisure and business travellers, which helps smooth income.
Before buying or converting a property, research average nightly rates and occupancy levels. Across the UK, average Airbnb occupancy sits at around 65%, but this varies widely by location. Checking similar listings helps you estimate realistic income rather than best-case scenarios. Local council rules and short-let restrictions should also be reviewed before committing.
How important is guest experience in an Airbnb business?
Guest experience directly affects reviews, pricing and repeat bookings. Cleanliness, clear communication and accurate listings matter more than luxury. Many guests choose properties based on ratings rather than price alone.
Small details such as fast internet, easy check-in and quick responses can raise review scores. Properties with ratings above 4.7 stars often achieve higher occupancy and stronger pricing. Treating the Airbnb like a hospitality business, rather than just a rental, improves long-term performance.
Do you need a managing agent to run an Airbnb?
Using a managing agent for Airbnb properties can remove much of the day-to-day work. They usually handle bookings, cleaning, guest messages and maintenance. This can be helpful if you live far away, have a full-time job or dislike dealing with guests.
However, management comes at a cost. Most agents charge between 15% and 25% of gross revenue. On a property earning £30,000 a year, this could mean up to £7,500 in fees. Managing yourself can improve margins, but it requires time and organisation. For owners with multiple properties, an agent may make scaling the business more realistic.
How should you think about costs and profit margins?
Airbnb income is not pure profit. You must account for cleaning, utilities, internet, council tax, insurance, repairs and platform fees. These costs rise with higher occupancy.
Profit margins vary widely. Well-run properties may achieve net margins of 30% to 40%, while poorly planned ones may struggle to break even. Understanding your true costs before expanding helps avoid cash flow problems.
How can finance help you upgrade Airbnb properties?
Finance can be used to improve guest appeal and increase income. Refurbishments such as modern kitchens, better bathrooms or energy upgrades can justify higher nightly rates.
Some owners use remortgaging, personal loans or specialist short-term finance like bridge finance to fund improvements. The key is ensuring that upgrades lead to higher income rather than just higher debt, so understanding the potential return on investment is key, and often borrowers move to more affordable mortgages or products long term.
How can finance support buying more Airbnb properties?
Growing an Airbnb portfolio often requires external finance. Lenders look at income, experience and property type. Some accept short-term rental income, while others prefer standard buy-to-let assumptions.
Reinvesting profits, releasing equity and using bridging finance are common strategies. Careful planning helps balance growth with risk. Expanding slowly, while maintaining quality and cash reserves, creates a more resilient Airbnb business built for the long term.
