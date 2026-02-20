What should you consider when running an Airbnb business?

When running an Airbnb business, you need to think carefully about demand, location, daily management and how you will grow over time.

Success comes from choosing the right properties, pricing them correctly and delivering a good guest experience while protecting your profit.

Short-term letting can earn more than long-term renting, but it also brings higher costs and more work. In the UK, short-term rental listings have grown by over 30% since 2019, showing strong interest but also rising competition. A clear plan helps you turn an Airbnb into a sustainable business rather than a risky side project.