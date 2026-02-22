Card Counting in Blackjack: Is It Still Worth Trying in 2026?

At its core, card counting is simple math. The idea gained massive attention in the 1960s when Edward O. Thorp released his groundbreaking book *Beat the Dealer*. He proved that players could track the cards leaving the shoe and adjust their bets to gain a statistical advantage.

The logic is straightforward. When more high-value cards like tens and aces remain in the deck, players have better chances of hitting blackjacks, winning hands or forcing the dealer to bust. When low-value cards dominate, the edge shifts to the dealer.

Counters assign values to each card, keep a running total and increase or decrease their bets based on that count. With enough discipline, the player can slightly reduce the house edge. That was the theory. And for a while, it worked.