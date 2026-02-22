Gemini Worktops Review 2026

Designing your kitchen can be one of the most exciting as well as stressful things you will have to do when you are renovating a home. From your kitchen carpentry, lighting and layout, every detail is going to matter. If there is one feature that will truly define the look and feel of your kitchen, it is the worktop.

If you get it right, the whole space will feel elevated. However, if you get it wrong, even the most expensive cabinet won't be able to save it. That is why so many homeowners are spending weeks researching materials, installation options as well as suppliers before they make a final commitment.

When it comes to kitchen surfaces in the UK, one name often comes up a lot and this is Gemini Worktops. In this review, we will take a much closer look at what they may have to offer, and what exactly sets them apart and whether or not they are worth your time and consideration in 2026.