Key Data:

Founded : 1926 on the Lower East Side by Jacob Ginsburg; now in its fifth generation under owner Alan David Horowitz

Location : 515 Madison Avenue, Suite 301, Midtown Manhattan

Bespoke process : Individual paper pattern with 20+ measurements, basted fitting included, full canvas construction

Turnaround : 4–5 weeks standard; 10-day rush service available

Starting price: Custom suits from $1,295; first-time buyers receive $100 off

Company Overview: Since 1926, this family operation has passed the craft of tailoring from generation to generation. Every garment gets built in New York, and each fitting happens with a master tailor or pattern cutter, not a salesperson. Through a partnership with Oxxford Clothing, the firm offers a 100% hand-sewn collection made entirely in the United States. Clients include NBA players for the league's 75th anniversary, Saturday Night Live cast members, and figures at Madame Tussauds. Fabrics arrive from Loro Piana, Scabal, Dormeuil, and Ermenegildo Zegna. Free lifetime alterations come with every purchase.

Best For: Clients who want a multi-generational American house with on-site tailors and fast turnaround.

Standout Feature: Five generations of tailoring expertise with a 100% hand-sewn, Made in the USA garment collection through Oxxford Clothing.