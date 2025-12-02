Panerai’s Exhibition “The Depths of Time” debuts in New York City: An Immersive Journey Retracing the Brand’s Classified Origins

“Following its debut in Florence on September 10 – on the very same day Panerai emerged from its classified past and into the public view in 1993, we are thrilled to bring “The Depths of Time” to New York City. On show at our Casa Panerai on Madison Avenue until November 9, 2025 this exhibition offers an immersive journey through our rich heritage: by showcasing a curated collection of vintage instruments, iconic watches, and fascinating archival materials, we aim at narrating our unique legacy in an unprecedented manner, while recounting how Panerai is a brand born in the field, between underwater missions and military secrets. A truly rare opportunity to delve into our legendary past and uncover how, in less than a century, a family-owned business emerged from secrecy to become a celebrated name in watchmaking” says Emmanuel Perrin, CEO of Panerai.