How to Give Your Dresses a Luxurious Level-Up in 2026
In 2026, dresses should remain a staple in your wardrobe. But what are we doing this year to elevate our style and give dresses that extra edge? If you’re looking to level up your style with unique fashion tips, we’ve got you covered.
We’re going to delve into top fashion hacks to give your dresses a luxurious feel this new year. Read on for some of the best ways to elevate a dress and redefine your style.
Layering is key
Many types of dresses are elevated by simply adding another layer or two. For instance, if you’re wearing a fitted black midi dress, you can add a pair of black tights, a fun patterned blazer, and some boots to elevate the look. Layering is not just stylish, but also practical, especially in fall and winter weather. It allows you to look chic while staying warm in cold weather.
Best practices:
Use dresses as either a base or mid layer
Add structure to your outfit with an outer layer
Play with colors, textures, and patterns
Tights are great for keeping your legs warm
Define your waist
There’s nothing more feminine than a defined waistline. Define your waist by adding a stylish belt over your dress. Statement belts can not only cinch your waist but add an extra pop of drama to your outfit. Look for timeless gold belts, black leather, brown leather, or woven options, depending on your taste.
Best practices:
Experiment with several different belt styles before deciding on one
Use statement belts for an eye-catching touch
Try color blocking with a bold colored belt
Pay attention to belt width and how it impacts your figure
Accessorize your dress
Accessories are your best friend when wearing a dress. There’s a plethora of accessory types that can take your look to the next level. From jewelry and scarves to hats and hair pieces, the opportunities to accessorize are basically endless. Accessories, like stacked bracelets, clutches, and hair scarves, are sure to add a touch of elegance to any dress.
Best practices:
Choose accessories that pair well together to create a cohesive look
Focus on balance when choosing accessories like scarves and hats
Mixed metals is a 2026 fashion trend, so keep this in mind with finding jewelry
Depending on your dress, try mixing patterns and textures in your accessorizing
Choose the right footwear for the occasion
Footwear is crucial for finishing off your fabulous look. Our top advice is to change your footwear based on formality. If you’re wearing a casual dress and want to elevate the vibe, maybe go with some kitten heels or ankle boots. If you’re looking to dress down a red dress, try your favorite pair of chunky sneakers or loafers.
Best practices:
Pair sandals with dresses in warm weather for a breathable look
Wear sneakers to add a casual feel to a more formal look
Consider your overall silhouette when deciding on shoes
Dainty heels can elevate most dress styles
Grooming and finishing touches
Our last tip for elevating your dress looks is to consider the final look and how you play a role in completing it. For instance, be sure the dress is steamed and not wrinkled before putting it on. Having your nails manicured and wearing simple makeup to accentuate your natural features will make a huge difference in how you present yourself. Your hair style also can be used to level up your look. Updos tend to exude more formality and polish.
Best practices:
If you don’t like painted nails, be sure they are clean, shaped, and consider a clear polish
Slick backs are extremely popular hairstyles that pair well with casual or formal occasions
Natural makeup is enough—no need to overdo it (unless full glam is your style!)
Follow the care instructions on your dresses to keep them in top shape
Strut through 2026 with confidence
We’re calling it now, 2026 is the year of confidence. Look and feel your best in dresses that complement your body type. Elevate your dress styles with the right shoes, accessories, layers, and more. With these tips, you’re well on your way to a more confident and stylish version of you.
