5 ways to elevate your education independently
We live in the most challenging era for information. Alongside fears of AI replacing our skillsets are concerns about the veracity of what we see every day, up against a wealth of unreliable sources in a digital environment where users can - and do - share what just about anything without fact-checking
At the same time, we are at the best point in history to educate ourselves, dig beyond the surface level, and most excitingly, explore the topics that fascinate us from a range of sources and perspectives.
Furthermore, a lust for learning reflects well on you in professional environments, and demonstrates that you’re willing to further your own development and will take the initiative to do so.
That said, traditional methods of training and upskilling can be time-consuming, expensive, and take a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work for everyone. If you have a burning desire to learn and self-improve, these are just five ways to further your quest for knowledge independently.
1. Learn with someone
If you want to learn but lack the discipline, teaming up with a friend or a partner can help give you some structure.
Alternatively, apps like MeetUp may connect you with local groups in your area, such as a local writers’ group, or fitness group. This is a fantastic way to build your new skill into your routine.
2. Teach others
Teaching others well known one of the best way to master skills
Simply sneak it into conversation to captivate your friends, or bring them on board with your learning with tools like FlexiQuiz - it’s a platform that allows you to create your own quizzes to teach yourself or someone else!
3. Use online resources
There are plenty of free places to learn online, and lots of them are cheap or even free.
For instance, whether you’re an absolute beginner at guitar or looking to build on your first four chords, Ultimate Guitar is an expansive resource with a huge library of songs to learn, and tutorials for every skill level.
Meanwhile freecodecamp.com is a resource that will teach you the ins-and-outs of coding from scratch, and has helped developers launch careers with
4. Distance learning courses
Many universities and teaching organisations run distance learning courses designed for students to learn without traditional campus experience.
This is ideal if you’re in full time work, and want to learn around your job, especially if you’re upskilling to get closer to that promotion, as many offer part-time degrees too.
That said, you don't have to commit to intensive qualification schedules. Resources like the Lead Academy courses including TESOL and BSL courses, which give you up to three years to complete at your own pace.
5. Speak to others
The best way to learn anything is to benefit from those who know more than you.
Social groups for shared interests are a great opportunity to meet new people who know what you know.
If you’re looking to elevate your education, these are just five simple ways to do so.
Hoping to master a new skill? Want to teach yourself Let us know what you’re learning - and how- in the comments below!
