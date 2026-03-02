5 ways to elevate your education independently

We live in the most challenging era for information. Alongside fears of AI replacing our skillsets are concerns about the veracity of what we see every day, up against a wealth of unreliable sources in a digital environment where users can - and do - share what just about anything without fact-checking

At the same time, we are at the best point in history to educate ourselves, dig beyond the surface level, and most excitingly, explore the topics that fascinate us from a range of sources and perspectives.

Furthermore, a lust for learning reflects well on you in professional environments, and demonstrates that you’re willing to further your own development and will take the initiative to do so.

That said, traditional methods of training and upskilling can be time-consuming, expensive, and take a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work for everyone. If you have a burning desire to learn and self-improve, these are just five ways to further your quest for knowledge independently.