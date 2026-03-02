How to Know It’s Time to Transition to a Family Office

If you have children and grandchildren, you may be ready to look beyond your immediate returns and begin planning for their future wealth. Most family offices can assist with multi-generational planning through succession planning, next-generation education, and family governance.

If you have no clear plan for how you’ll pass down wealth, businesses, and assets, or you need help to train your successors on their financial responsibilities, working with a family office makes sense.

While a traditional wealth management service is more than adequate for most people, there may come a time when you outgrow it. If you wish to plan for the future, your wealth has increased or become more complex, or it’s taking up all your free time, now’s the time to explore your family office options.