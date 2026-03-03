Understanding Cadillac Lyriq Driving Modes: How They Shape Range & Battery Usage

Tour Mode is your go-to setup for daily driving. It softens throttle response, enables balanced regenerative braking, and prioritizes smooth power delivery for the best possible energy efficiency. On long highway runs or city commutes, this mode often yields the highest real-world miles per charge, simply because it encourages steadier driving and recaptures more energy under braking.

🔹 Best for: commuting, long trips, maximizing range.

🔹 Effect on battery: Gentler energy draw and high regenerative recovery.