Divorce Mediation vs. Litigation: Which Path Is Right for You?

Divorce is rarely just a legal procedure—it’s a restructuring of daily life. Decisions about property, parenting time, support, and communication don’t end when papers are signed; they shape your finances and family rhythm for years. That’s why the “how” matters just as much as the “what.” The path you choose can influence stress levels, costs, privacy, and how much control you keep over the outcome.

Two common routes are mediation and litigation, and neither is automatically better for every situation. The right fit depends on safety, trust, complexity, and how willing both spouses are to negotiate in good faith. If you’re weighing these options and want guidance tailored to your circumstances, working with a San Diego divorce lawyer can help you evaluate the risks, protect your priorities, and build a plan that matches your goals.